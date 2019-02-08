Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals how she really feels about pregnancy weight gain The Strictly couple are expecting their first baby together

Gemma Atkinson has shared an inspirational post about her body change during pregnancy. The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, took to Instagram to reveal she is "not worried" about putting on weight after an influx of questions. Sharing a bikini throwback of herself, the mum-to-be explained: "Rocking my bikini, in my best shape and at my healthiest. I'm posting this because all I’ve been asked since people know I'm pregnant is 'are you worried about putting on weight?' Well, in a word, NO."

"I don't see pregnancy as just someone gaining weight. I see it as my body shape and size changing because I'm lucky enough to be going through this incredible miracle which nature intended," she added. "A miracle sadly denied to many woman, so the last thing I'm going to be worrying about is that one of the side effects of my pregnancy is the fact I WILL GAIN WEIGHT. I’m extremely lucky to be in this situation." The post comes almost a week after she and Gorka shared their happy news with their fans.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson unveils baby's first present - and it's really cute

"My cellulite will increase due to the rapid increase in oestrogen in my body," the star continued. "I'll at times look bloated or have some spots and carry water retention due to my hormones changing, BUT all of the above are signs that my body is working correctly to house my baby." Revealing that she will still continue with her exercise regime, Gemma continued: "Yes I'm still training and yes I'm very mindful of my food consumption and nutrition (still allowing the odd pizza, chippy or cheesecake of course!)"

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are expecting their first child

"I can't train to the extent I usually do right now because it's not safe for my baby and that’s my only priority right now," she added. "I know what to do post baby to get myself and my body back to where they were beforehand so I’m not worried one bit." Gemma, who met Gorka on Strictly in 2017, went on to heap praise on her partner for his incredible support. "I'm also lucky in that Gorks is THE most supportive person I could have with me," she shared. "Constantly making me feel sexy and beautiful in whatever body I'm in. He's actually loving the fact my boobs have doubled in size... Can't think why."

MORE: Valentine's Day gift guide - what to get the woman in your life

Loading the player...

"If you too are going through the wonderful changes in your body during pregnancy I salute you! It's incredible! I now have a new found respect for my body and what it's capable of," she concluded. The former soap star will no doubt be keeping her fans updated throughout her journey. This is the first child for the couple, who confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day last year.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson shows off baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy