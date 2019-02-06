Valentine's Day gift guide: what to get the woman in your life

Valentine's Day is nearly here - and if you're struggling to think of what to buy the lady in your life, don't! Because we've got some great ideas right here for you. Whether she prefers fitness, smellies, techie toys, food or home comforts, there are some fantastic items about that are sure to show exactly how much you love her. Take a scroll throught the items below, any one of which will be certain to put a smile on your lover's lips this Valentine's Day.

Liforme Love Mat

Is your lady a die-hard yogi? Super-cool yoga brand, Liforme, have bought out a special love-themed mat so that she can up her game and you can up your brownie points. Light, portable and cushion - it's won rave reviews for a reason AND with a subtle love motif in the centre, you're bound to make her morning workout that much sweeter.

Liforme Love Travel Mat (Travel-size), £95, liforme.com

Fortnum & Mason Hamper

Chocolates may be the traditional Valentine's Day gift, but why not go the extra mile and present your leading lady with Fortnum & Mason's Chocolate Lover's Gift Box? The hamper is filled to the brim with all kinds of delectable treats, from chocolate bars to hot chocolate to truffles. Who can resist?

£85, fortnumandmason.com

Pink Love Cushion

What's not to love? This stylish pillow would be a welcome addition to anyone's cushion arrangements on the bed or sofa. Thanks to the cute stitching, it'll no doubt bring a little romance to bedroom or living room.

£10, ebay.co.uk

Emporio Armani In Love With You

This is a sensual and sweet fragrance - and it's simply divine! Emporio Armani In Love With You Eau de Parfum Spray is an oriental cherry scent that captures the feeling of first love.

£76.50 for 100ml, Escentual.com

Fitbit Versa

The ultimate smart watch that not only lasts 4 days and manages everything from your fitness tracking, sleep, music and phone alerts, but also looks stunning. You can swim with it, sleep in it, live in it. It runs apps and can be your personal fitness coach. It also features female health tracking, so the lady in your life can stay on top of every aspect of her menstrual cycle.

Now £179.99, fitbit.com/uk/shop/versa

Bath Caddy

The ultimate bath time accessory for any woman, this gorgeous unit is made from bamboo and has a neat wine glass holder and fold away book rest. Better still it'll expand to fit even the largest bathtub so lock the door lay back and relax!

www.aplaceforeverything.co.uk £45

LOVE jumper

Show exactly how much you love that special someone by gifting them this cute pink LOVE slogan jumper. We promise they'll LOVE everything about this piece of clothing, including its colour, softness, and warmth.

Romantic dinner with a twist

Make Valentine's Day a night to remember with a dinner for two at Scoff & Banter, where no less than four courses are on the menu. You will be treated to a gin and fizz cocktail upon arrival, with the option of dining alongside live jazz.

Scoff & Banter, from £45 per person