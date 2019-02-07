Gemma Atkinson unveils baby's first present - and it's really cute We can't wait to meet little baby Marquez

Since sharing her baby joy, Gemma Atkinson and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez have been showered with well-wishes. And on Thursday, it seems the mother-to-be received her first baby gift - a cute Babygro! Taking to her Instagram page from her Hits Radio studio, the 34-year-old posted a snap of herself holding the cute item, which featured the British and Spanish flag with the words "50 per cent" next to each flag and the words "100 per cent me" underneath. The former soap star is expecting her first baby with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka, whom she met in 2017. The couple confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day last year.

The sweet post comes hours after Gemma gave fans the first glimpse of her blossoming baby bump. Uploading a cute picture of her pet dog closely guarding her tummy, she wrote: "Guarding his new pack member... Dogs are just wonderful." The expectant mother used both her pet dogs - Ollie and Norman to confirm her baby news. She said: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez."

Gorka, 28, added: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez Norm and ollie can't wait to start their big brother duties." The couple, who recently moved in together, have been inseparable ever since they started dating last year. In a recent interview with HELLO!, former soap star Gemma had nothing but nice things to say about her Spanish partner. "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she shared.

"Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

