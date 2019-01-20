Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal exciting baby plans The couple are dancing in the Strictly live tour

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec open their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview and photoshoot in this week's HELLO! magazine, out on Monday. The couple, who are currently on tour with the Strictly live arena shows and will star in their own theatre tour with dance show Remembering the Movies in the spring, took a break from their busy schedule to chat to the magazine during a romantic weekend at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa in Bedfordshire, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh spent part of their honeymoon.

"Aljaz makes me smile, he makes me laugh, he makes me happy and he makes me feel like a princess," says Janette, 35. "I grew up in Miami and I've been to Disneyworld 42 times. On our wedding day I walked down the aisle to a song from Cinderella because I always say I found my Prince Charming."

But Aljaz, 28, says Janette played hard to get when they first met in 2010 while starring in dance stage show Burn The Floor. "I was the one that fell in love at first sight and I had to beg her to go out with me,” he says. "Then, as soon as we started spending time together, it was obvious we were soul mates." Janette recalls: "I remember very clearly, the first time we went out with the cast of the show, Aljaz came up to me and said 'I'm going to marry you someday'. I said, 'OK, sure'. I was like, he's so handsome, he's so charming; he can't be real. So I never really believed it. Then, when I gave him a chance and we went on our first date almost a year later, I never came back."

The couple married in 2017 in three ceremonies in London, Miami and Aljaz's native Slovenia, where they recently visited his sister Lara and her three-month-old daughter Zala. "If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me I wouldn't have believed it, but I feel like everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come,” says Aljaz.

Aljaz and Janette spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Janette adds: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

