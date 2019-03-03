Exclusive: Nicki Shields reveals she's pregnant with first baby - and they know the sex! How exciting!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, television presenter Nicki Shields has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. Nicki, who hosts the BBC's coverage of Formula E racing with Vernon Kay, is expecting her and husband Mark Sainthill’s baby – a boy – in June. And she says the pregnancy has brought her closer to financial consultant Mark. "I'm lucky as he's caring and thoughtful. I return from trips exhausted and he’s good at looking after me, which is lovely."

Nicki Shields is expecting her first baby

The couple decided to find out the sex of the baby at their 20 week scan. "It turned out he really wanted a boy so he was so excited when we found out," the TV presenter tells HELLO! of her husband's reaction. "His first reaction was: 'Great, we can get a go-kart.' "I'd like to think he'd have had the same reaction if it had been a girl. He is a big supporter of women in motorsport."

MORE: Denise Lewis introduces beautiful baby son Troy

The TV star has found out she is going to be having a baby boy

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals his surprising living situation

Nicki plans to return to work in time for season six of Formula E, which starts in December. And she says of working in such a male-dominated world: "It's a male-dominated environment. My TV crew consists of around 170 people, of whom only about 20 are women. But everyone is so excited and considerate. And behind the scenes there are some amazing, smart women, from engineers to team principals. "It's an intimidating industry to enter but once you get into it and establish yourself and show you can talk about cars, the technology and the drivers, you’re treated like everyone else, one of the guys."

Pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine to read the full story - out Monday 4 March

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.