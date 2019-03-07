Sir Mick Jagger's granddaughter Assisi expecting second child The Rolling Stones legend's family is about to get even bigger

Sir Mick Jagger is set to become a great-grandfather yet again following the happy news that his granddaughter Assisi is expecting her second child. The 26-year-old, whose mum is Mick’s daughter Jade Jagger, shared the news with HELLO!, revealing she is expecting another daughter. "I’m so happy to share the amazing news that Alex and I are having our second daughter this spring. We cannot wait to meet her!" Assisi said.

The new arrival comes almost five years after Assisi introduced her daughter Ezra Key in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Then 21, Assisi welcomed her firstborn just four weeks before her mum Jade gave birth to her third child, son Ray Emmanuel Fillary.

Jade Jagger's daughter Assisi is expecting her second child

"I can't help but have a sense of humour about it," Jade told HELLO! about the unusual situation. "But becoming a grandmother doesn't faze me or make me feel older. I don't feel like a grandmother, because the babies are so close in age it almost feels like they are brother and sister. It's been really great. We're lucky."

GALLERY: Celebrities expecting babies in 2019

Jade also told the magazine that she kept news of her pregnancy quiet for several weeks – partly because she didn’t want Assisi to feel like she had "stolen her moment". And Assisi said she had never guessed her mother was pregnant again. "I was shocked but it's amazing for her and Adrian to have a baby because they are so happy together. Ray is Adrian's first child and it's lovely. I'm so happy it has ended up this way."

Loading the player...

See the day's biggest celebrity news here

They also said how good Mick had been with the two new additions to the family. The Rolling Stones legend has since welcomed another child of his own; a boy named Deveraux who he welcomed with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in December 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.