Celebrities who announced their pregnancies or are due to give birth in 2019 Lots of mini celebs are on the way!

There's nothing more exciting than the news of a little bundle of joy coming into the world. And it seems that in the world of celebs, there have been quite a few that have announced they are pregnant this year, as well as many that are due to give birth in the next three months. Whether it's their first child, or second or third, bringing a little one into a family is a very special time and a handful of stars are embracing the excitement. Here's a round-up of celebrities who will be changing a few nappies very soon!

Lydia Bright

Reality star Lydia Bright sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO! in August to reveal that the was having a baby, due in February 2020, and it was clear that she was full of excitement at becoming a mum. "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me," she said. When announcing her news, the former TOWIE star also opened up about her recent split with boyfriend and father of her baby, Lee Cronin. Lydia candidly explained, "It's not the ideal situation. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect." Despite the unexpected circumstances around the split, Lydia has been embracing pregnancy and impending motherhood since revealing her happy news. The mum-to-be recently held an exclusive gender-reveal party with all of her family and closest friends, when she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. Lydia was thrilled with the news, telling HELLO! at the event: "Oh my gosh it's so exciting, I've just found out I'm having a little girl!" Congrats, Lydia!

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Another TOWIE alum, Lucy Mecklenburgh, revealed her exciting pregnancy news recently. The reality star took to her Instagram in August to announce that she and fiancé Ryan Thomas are expecting a bundle of joy in early 2020. The post saw Lucy and her actor fiancé hold up an adorable baby grow. Lucy captioned the post: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas," complete with love heart and baby emojis. Since revealing her fabulous news, Lucy has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, posting gorgeous pictures of her and her growing bump. Lucy has also been open about her sickness during her first trimester. The reality star and fitness professional took to Instagram to explain: "My first three months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely ... I've had a little more downtime (mainly with my head down the toilet). I've been writing a blog about my pregnancy journey so far and there's no filter. I wanted to share my highs and lows."

Ashley Graham

She's a globally known supermodel who is celebrated for her realness and body confidence, but now Ashley Graham has even more reason to celebrate – she's pregnant with her first child! Ashley took to her Instagram in August to announce that she is expecting her first baby with husband of nine years, Justin Ervin. The model posted an adorable video of her and cinematographer husband for their nine-year anniversary with the camera eventually zooming out to reveal Ashley's bump as the happy couple say, "Surprise!" We're SO happy for them!

Christina Milian

American singer Christina Milian announced in July that she is expecting her second child. The AM to PM singer posted an adorable picture on Instagram to reveal the news, which saw Christina and boyfriend Matt Pokora smiling and holding up a picture of a baby-scan. Christina captioned the post: "New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora!" complete with a love-heart emoji. A couple of weeks after sharing their exciting news, the happy couple and parents-to-be held a gender-reveal party, during which they found they are expecting a boy. Congrats to the happy couple!

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon confirmed she was pregnant with her second child LIVE on Britain's Got Talent in May 2019. The BGT judge's pregnancy was announced by Ant and Dec during the first episode of the live shows. This will be 40-year-old Alesha's second baby with backing dancer husband Azuka Onoya, who she married in 2017, after having daughter Azura in 2013. When she was a guest on Loose Women, she confessed her feelings about her upcoming pregnancy: "I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around," she said. "It’s great the first time around, you read every single book going and the second time you’re like, 'I’ve got this'."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Countdown star Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy in May with the most iconic Instagram post. Posing beside a conundrum in the Countdown studio, the maths whizz wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you...you have till December to work it out! We’re over the moon excited [heart eyes emoji]." The conundrum "R TINY MATE" when solved revealed the word MATERNITY and the image was completed with the ex-Strictly contestant cradling her baby bump. The 33-year-old mum-to-be met her Strictly professional husband Pasha Kovalev when they were paired together in the 2013 season of the show. They confirmed their romance the following September. In June of 2019, the couple surprised fans by revealing they had got wed in a surprise Las Vegas wedding with Rachel ditching tradition by sporting a red dress and red matching bouquet. The couple are due to welcome their baby just in time for Christmas.

Natalie Lowe

Strictly Come Dancing pro Natalie Lowe confirmed on her Instagram in August that she and husband James Knibbs are expecting after a "long and difficult journey." The 38-year-old dancer shared a throwback wedding snap from 2018, telling her fans: "So happy to be able to tell the world our AMAZING NEWS! My husband James and I are expecting!" The professional dancer continued by revealing her fertility struggles: "It has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it's now really happening. I am 21 weeks pregnant!" - And guess when the baby is due? None other than the weekend of this year's Strictly final!

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway announced in late July that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Shulman via her Instagram. The 35-year-old posed in a mirror selfie, holding her baby bump, revealing: "It’s not for a movie... #2." The Academy Award winner continued her emotional Instagram post, confessing: "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love [heart emoji]." The Devil Wears Prada actress met her jewellery designer husband at Palm Springs Festival in 2008. The brunette beauty revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2014 that after meeting the 38-year-old she turned to her friend and promised: "I'm going to marry that man." She confessed: "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life." The loved up couple already have 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman who is now set to become a big brother.

Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie Imbruglia broke the news that she was pregnant thanks to a sperm donor in late July via her Instagram account. Taking to social media the 44-year-old wrote: "I'm very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!!. And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon). I’m expecting my first child this Autumn." The Torn singer sneakily uploaded an image of her cradling her baby bump as the second image of the post, with her caption revealing: "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum!"

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones

Joe Wicks and partner Rosie Williams announced their second pregnancy in August via a loved-up family snap on Instagram: "Weeeeeee’re having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family. We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January." The 32-year-old fitness guru and his 29-year-old model girlfriend shared the news of their romance when they posed together announcing Rosie's first pregnancy in 2018.

Shay Mitchell

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell celebrated her and Matte Babel's pregnancy news in a Youtube video hilariously titled "Guess who's Preggers". In the video, the 32-year-old actress joked: "There is something in the oven and it's not my pizza." In the video's description, she wrote: "It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time." The YOU star also revealed how she had managed to sneakily hide her bump up until the reveal: "Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me, it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing oversized sweatshirts." The actress has been linked to 38-year-old Canadian journalist since 2017 with the couple tragically experiencing a miscarriage in 2018. We couldn't be happier for the loved-up couple and their happy news!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood power-couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together in 2019 and surprised fans with their happy news on the red carpet! Blake showcased her growing baby bump at the Detective Pikachu premiere in early May, looking phenomenal in a yellow sequinned dress. The actors are already parents to two young girls – James, four, and Inez, two - and have been married since 2012 after meeting on the set of their film Green Lantern. Their baby is thought to be due in September.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Model Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, are expecting their second child together in 2019. The couple confirmed the pregnancy to Daily Mail Australia, saying: "Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Miranda is mum to Flynn, eight, with former partner Orlando Bloom, and Hart, 11 months with Evan.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell

The Hills star Lauren Conrad shared her latest baby news at the beginning of April with a cute Instagram post. Embracing her baby bump, the fashion designer posed in the snap with the caption: "It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year." The 33-year-old married her 39-year-old lawyer husband William Tell in 2014: “I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date,” she said. In 2017, the former reality TV star gave birth to her first child Liam James who is now two.