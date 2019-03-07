Christine Lampard reveals how her parenting style differs to husband Frank's The couple welcomed daughter Patricia in September

Christine Lampard has opened up about how different she and her husband Frank Lampard are when it comes to parenting their daughter Patricia. Speaking on Thursday’s episode of Loose Women, the new mum admitted that while she goes to great lengths not to wake her baby girl when she has to leave the house early for work, the same can’t be said for her husband.

"When I get up in the morning, I am quiet as a mouse," Christine said. "When Frank leaves, he’s banging about and wakes the baby. We are competitive sleepers!"

Christine Lampard is a mum to daughter Patricia

Christine welcomed her first child with Frank in September, and recently made her return to work on both Loose Women, and standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV daytime show. The 40-year-old has spoken candidly about her experiences of becoming a mother, and recently said that it had made her more confident.

While talking about whether both men and women are equally as helpful when it comes to things like keeping the door open and helping carry bags, Christine admitted that she has seen things very differently since her baby was born. She told the panel: "Since having the wee baby, I do almost a social experiment every time I go out, and there have been so many women who can't wait to run on past. But so many men have helped and held the door open for me."

She continued: "I mortify Frank as I have got quite cheeky, when someone just storms on through I shout out 'thank you, you're welcome!' I get so much satisfaction out of that."

Christine also recalled the emotional moment she gave birth to her daughter, telling viewers: "The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started. She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

