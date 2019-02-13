Loose Women's Christine Lampard reveals how baby Patricia has changed her Good for you, Christine!

Naturally, having a baby changes all new parents, and Christine Lampard opened up on Wednesday's Loose Women about her new-found confidence since having her daughter Patricia. While talking about whether both men and women are equally as helpful when it comes to things like keeping the door open and helping carry bags, Christine admitted that she has seen things very differently since her baby was born. She told the panel: "Since having the wee baby, I do almost a social experiment every time I go out, and there have been so many women who can't wait to run on past. But so many men have helped and held the door open for me." She continued: "I mortify Frank as I have got quite cheeky, when someone just storms on through I shout out 'thank you, you're welcome!' I get so much satisfaction out of that."

Christine Lampard has found new confidence since becoming a mum

Last Thursday, Christine received a warm welcome as she returned to Loose Women after her maternity leave. The star became overcome with emotion as she spoke about Patricia's arrival, telling the audience: "I was a complete mess I was sort of fine up until the moment the doctor said, 'You're about to become a mummy,' I just said, 'Oh my god.'" She added: "It just gets me every time, and I think, 'Oh my gosh I really am,' and that was me." For the past five months, Christine has kept a low profile while enjoying motherhood, and told the panel that she had been watching the show from home. She said: "I have been watching all of you. I've been sitting there feeding her in my pyjamas for the last five months and now here I am back again, and it feels really strange."

Christine and her husband Frank with his daughters Luna and Isla

Christine also opened up about Patricia's choice of name, revealing that she had been named after Frank's late mum, Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle with pneumonia. We have gone with the traditional grandmother name. Pat was Frank's number one fan, and Charlotte was my grandmother's name," she explained. Christine is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11.

