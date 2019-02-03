Christine Lampard pictured with baby Patricia as she celebrates birthday It's an extra-special birthday for Christine this year!

Christine Lampard turned 40 on Saturday, and her milestone birthday was extra-special, with it marking her first one as a mum. The Loose Women panellist was all smiles as she was pictured with her baby daughter Patricia in London, in photos published by The Sun. Christine has been keeping a low profile since welcoming Patricia but recently shared a sweet photo of the pair during a country walk in Derby. While Christine's celebrations for her big day have been kept under wraps, her birthday was marked on social media by her fans after Loose Women posted about it on Instagram. The official account for the ITV daytime show shared a picture of Christine, and wrote: "Wishing our Christine Lampard a very happy birthday," which promoted messages wishing her many happy returns.

Christine Lampard and husband Frank welcomed baby Patricia in September

The TV star and husband Frank welcomed their first child together in September. When announcing her daughter's arrival in September, she said: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love." Patricia's name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle with pneumonia. Pat was the twin of Harry Redknapp's wife, Sandra, and both Christine and Frank are close with the celebrity couple. Christine even showed her support for Harry during his time on I'm A Celebrity, and posted a sweet photo of herself and Patricia staying up to watch him crowned King of the Jungle in December.

The Loose Women panellist with baby Patricia

Christine is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a past appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters were about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl." Christine and Frank have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia.

