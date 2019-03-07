Stacey Solomon's baby bump has popped! See the amazing photo The Loose Women star is set to welcome a baby with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon showcased her blossoming baby bump on Thursday as she celebrated some more exciting news – the release of her new book. The Loose Women star admitted that "all in ones are the only way" as her pregnancy progresses, as she donned a fitted button-front jumpsuit and turtleneck jumper for an Instagram post shared on Thursday evening.

The stylish maternity wear revealed just how much Stacey’s baby bump has grown, as it was more fitted than the loose-fitting dresses and jumpers she has been wearing so far throughout her pregnancy.

Stacey Solomon showed her growing baby bump on Instagram

Stacey’s post was liked by thousands of her fans and some of her Loose Women co-stars, including Andrea McLean and Ruth Langsford. And many of them commented on how well the mum-to-be looked, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous, glowing and very happy Stacey! So happy for you and Joe."

The 29-year-old revealed in February that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Joe Swash. Stacey is already a mum to two sons, Leighton and Zachary, while Joe is a dad to a son named Harry. She has since spoken openly about her experiences of pregnancy and plans for the future, admitting she won’t be taking maternity leave once her baby arrives.

Stacey and Joe are expecting a baby brother or sister for her two sons

Stacey opened up about her money worries on Wednesday's Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, telling the host that she had no intentions of taking any time off. She said: "I'm self-employed so if I don’t work, I don't get paid. In this industry you can only earn while you're working and it might be a situation that I have work now, but in six months time I might not. I will carry on working."

She certainly has nothing to worry about right now, having just published her latest book, Happily Imperfect, as well as launching a collaboration with Primark in late 2018. Most recently, the mum-of-two has been named as one of the new regulars on Celebrity Juice.

