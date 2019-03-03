Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shares first glimpse of baby bump We are so happy for Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash!

Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child together last month, and now Stacey's bump has been pictured for the first time! The Loose Women panellist was captured in a candid photo posted on Joe's Instagram account, which he captioned: "Hello baby." In the photo, Stacey's tiny bump was dressed in a black jumper. Fans adored the picture, with one writing in the comments section: "You are so cute as a couple. What joy to be expecting a baby to complete your lovely family." Another said: "You two are so well suited, lovely couple." A third added: "You guys are the cutest."

Joe Swash posted 'hi baby' as he shared a photo of Stacey Solomon's baby bump

Over the weekend, Stacey went baby shopping, and shared a number of photos of her trying out various prams and baby seats. The former X Factor finalist has been overwhelmed with messages since her pregnancy news came out two weeks ago, and recently thanked her social media followers for all their support in a heartfelt Instagram post. The mum-of-two shared a picture of herself and Joe with her two sons, Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six, and wrote next to it: "A rare moment where I’m awake. Just wanted to say we are so, so grateful for all of the lovely messages we’ve received since sharing our news and each and every one means so much to us it really does. We are still trying to get through them all and reply back but we aren’t doing it very quickly so thought we’d post a massive THANK YOU from all of us we are so over the moon and excited and blown away by kindness."

Stacey and Joe are expecting their first child together

Workwise, Stacey has just as much to look forward to in the upcoming months, as it was announced last week that she's set to star as a regular team member on Celebrity Juice. Stacey said of the news: "I’m so bloomin’ excited to be joining the Juice family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo."

