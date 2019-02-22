Stacey Solomon tears up as she makes first pregnant appearance on Loose Women Congratulations!

Just hours after announcing their pregnancy news, Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash made a special appearance on Loose Women. As the couple spoke about their exciting family update, it all became a bit too much for Stacey, who welled up and couldn't help shedding a few tears.

"I am so elated and excited," Stacey said. "We really can't believe we are privileged to have another child." Wiping her eyes, she added: "I honestly don't know what to say, it's almost, I'm almost coming to terms with it, it's such a massive thing and I still haven't quite come to terms with it, so it's like I don't really know what to say!"

Stacey and Joe made an emotional appearance on Loose Women

Stacey, who has two sons from previous relationships, continued: "We felt it was important to keep it to ourselves until we felt really safe. We didn't find out till a certain point, then we had to let our family and our children know, then there is that part of you that even though you are ready and know it is the right time to tell people, you still think, I do want it to be just ours for a little while longer!"

Joe, who has a son from his previous relationship, added: "I'm really chuffed, so happy to have the secret out, it's been so long and we are so excited. We've had to keep it undercover, so now it's nice we can breathe and let people know." He added: "This child is going to tie up the family, so my kid and your kids are both going to feel they are part of this whole big family. I'm so chuffed."

The couple were presented with gifts

The former EastEnders actor also revealed that they had shared the news with some of their celebrity friends, including This Morning's Alison Hammond and Leigh Francis, better known as Keith Lemon. During the sweet segment, the stars were presented with some very sweet gifts – a babygro that had the words "Congratulations Stacey and Joe" emblazoned across the front, and a bouquet of flowers.

Host Kaye Adams also read out Joe's sweet Instagram announcement, which said: "I can't begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We've been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we've had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It's all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn't be happier right now."

