Stacey Solomon expecting a baby girl with Joe Swash? Stacey is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash

It's been an exciting few weeks for Stacey Solomon after announcing to the world that she is expecting her third baby. The Loose Women panellist and her boyfriend - former EastEnders star Joe Swash - are set to welcome their first child together, and psychic Sally Cudmore has predicted that the 29-year-old panellist will have a baby daughter. Sally – who had previously told Stacey that she would have a baby – told The Sun: "I definitely feel pink for a girl around her." Sally also predicts that Stacey and Joe will get married, and that the former X Factor finalist will "fall pregnant more than once".

Are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash having a baby girl?

Stacey has been overwhelmed with messages since her pregnancy news came out last Friday, and recently thanked her social media followers for all their support in a heartfelt Instagram post. The mum-of-one shared a picture of herself and Joe with her two sons, Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six, and wrote next to it: "A rare moment where I’m awake. Just wanted to say we are so, so grateful for all of the lovely messages we’ve received since sharing our news and each and every one means so much to us it really does. We are still trying to get through them all and reply back but we aren’t doing it very quickly so thought we’d post a massive THANK YOU from all of us we are so over the moon and excited and blown away by kindness."

Stacey shared a photo of her baby scan to reveal her pregnancy

Just hours after announcing her pregnancy news, Stacey appeared on Loose Women with Joe to talk about their exciting family update. As they opened up about the new addition, it all became a bit to much for Stacey, who welled up and couldn’t help shedding a few tears. "I am so elated and excited," Stacey said. "We really can't believe we are privileged to have another child." Wiping her eyes, she added: "I honestly don't know what to say, it's almost, I'm almost coming to terms with it, it's such a massive thing and I still haven't quite come to terms with it, so it's like I don't really know what to say!"

Joe, who has a son named Harry from his previous relationship, added: "I'm really chuffed, so happy to have the secret out, it's been so long and we are so excited. We've had to keep it undercover, so now it's nice we can breathe and let people know." He added: "This child is going to tie up the family, so my kid and your kids are both going to feel they are part of this whole big family. I'm so chuffed."

