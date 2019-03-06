Stacey Solomon reveals surprising reason she can't take maternity leave This is why….

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon recently announced the happy news that she's expecting her third baby, but despite her successful career, the star is concerned about taking maternity leave. The 29-year-old opened up about her money worries on Wednesday's Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, telling the host that she had no intentions of taking any time off. She said: "I'm self-employed so if I don’t work, I don't get paid. In this industry you can only earn while you're working and it might be a situation that I have work now, but in six months time I might not. I will carry on working."

Stacey Solomon isn't planning to take maternity leave with her third baby

Stacey certainly has nothing to worry about right now, having just published her latest book, Happily Imperfect, as well as launching a collaboration with Primark in late 2018. Most recently, the mum-of-two has been named as one of the new regulars on Celebrity Juice. Stacey will be appearing on the show alongside presenter Keith Lemon and team captains Holly Willoughby and Paddy McGuinness – who is set to replace Fearne Cotton when the new series starts. Speaking of her excitement at joining the popular comedy show, Stacey said: "I'm so bloomin' excited to be joining the Juice family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo."

Stacey shared a photo of her baby scan in February to reveal the happy news

Stacey is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash, and the pair recently moved in to their new "forever home." After announcing her baby news at the end of February, the TV host was overwhelmed with messages from her fans, and thanked her social media followers for all their support in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The mum-of-two shared a picture of herself and Joe with her two sons, Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six, and wrote next to it: "A rare moment where I’m awake. Just wanted to say we are so, so grateful for all of the lovely messages we’ve received since sharing our news and each and every one means so much to us it really does. We are still trying to get through them all and reply back but we aren’t doing it very quickly so thought we’d post a massive THANK YOU from all of us we are so over the moon and excited and blown away by kindness."

