Emma Bunton reveals 'Strictly got her pregnant' after being told she would struggle to conceive The Spice Girl was told she had endometriosis

Emma Bunton has credited Strictly Come Dancing for helping her get pregnant after she was told she might not be able to have children. The 43-year-old Spice Girls star - who has sons Beau, 11, and seven-year-old Tate with long-term partner Jade Jones - confessed she was left heartbroken after doctors told her she had endometriosis - at the age of 25 - meaning it would make it harder for her to conceive. "That nearly broke me," she told Stella Magazine. "I knew I had the right partner; I knew I wanted to be a mum. I didn't give up hope, but it wasn't happening."

Emma and Jade with their two sons

But in 2006, Emma's life changed when she signed up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. Her doctor called her up after watching the pop star dance and asked whether she was pregnant. "She'd seen me on the television holding my hands over my stomach and she just had a feeling I was pregnant," she recalled. "I did a test straight away and I was. I have no idea whether it was doing all that exercise but I was so happy. Strictly got me pregnant."

READ: Strictly stars post these amazing tributes following James Jordan's DOI win

Loading the player...

Emma first met former Damage singer Jade when she was 22, and they celebrated their 20th year together in July last year. The couple also engaged in 2011, and are due to marry at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. Earlier this month, the Spice Girl was seen heading into the venue - in pictures published by the Sunday Mirror newspaper - which also reported that she gave notice of intent to marry. She recently opened up about getting married, telling Fabulous magazine: "There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead. I'm so lucky to have found him."

MORE: Did you spot Emma Bunton's hair transformation at the Brits?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.