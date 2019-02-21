Did you spot Emma Bunton’s hair transformation at the Brits? They don't call her baby spice for nothin'

It's no secret that Emma Bunton was always the girliest of the Spice Girls – as Baby Spice, she was known for her love of feminine dresses and all things super-cute. So when the 42-year-old rocked up to the 2019 Brit Awards with her fiancé Jade Jones, she was sporting a seriously girlie new hair look. Emma swapped her trademark blonde hair for a gorgeously girlie pink look – and we love it!

It's not the first time Emma has hit the (pink) bottle - she went for a similar hue during the announcement of the Spice Girls reunion. The pastel pink suits her colouring just perfectly and went great with her white dress and deep, bronzed glow. Makeup artist Charlotte Reid was the lady behind Emma's hair and beauty look for the Brits and Emma thanked her on Instagram for helping her get red carpet-ready.

Emma first attended the Brit Awards in 2007 with her fellow Spice Girls - remember Emma's little black dress and platform white trainers? It was a big night for the girl band, they sang “Who Do You Think You Are” – a performance that was later voted the most Memorable Performance of 30 Years at the Brit Awards in 2010.

There was plenty of girl power at the 2019 Brits; From Jess Glynn removing her makeup live on air, to P!nk's incredible performance on stage, and not to mention Beyonce giving Duchess Meghan a shout out in her acceptance speech.