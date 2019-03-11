Strictly stars post these amazing tributes following James Jordan's Dancing On Ice win Still a part of the Strictly clan!

James Jordan was crowned this year's winner of Dancing On Ice on Sunday night – much to the delight of viewers and his former Strictly Come Dancing fans! And his former colleagues from the BBC show took to social media in their droves to congratulate the professional dancer on sensational win. Ian Waite wrote on Instagram: "Massive congratulations to my old #Strictly mate @The_JamesJordan for winning @dancingonice #DOI truly well-deserved you were amazing!" James' wife and fellow Strictly star Ola Jordan told fans: "OMG!!! Thank you everyone for voting."

James Jordan was named Dancing On Ice 2019 winner

Former Strictly champion Joe McFadden posted: "A really worthy winner and to do all that in the final with an injury is mind blowing." Despite not appearing on Strictly together, Neil Jones shared his joy over the win, saying: "Fantastic bro." Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who danced on Strictly in 2012, remarked: "So happy for you babe."

READ: James Jordan reveals which Strictly pro he would like to see replace Pasha Kovalev

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas - who joined the judging panel in 2017 - posted a heartfelt tribute, which read: "@jamesjordan1978 @olajordan words cannot express how I feel right now that my dear friend of over 20 years has just won Dancing on Ice. I'm thrilled beyond belief." She added: "Having known James for so many years I know his work ethic is that of sheer determination and brilliance. He gave his all from the very beginning of the show and took nothing for granted. A well-deserved win on so many levels." Although Shirley was unable to watch the final, she explained: "I'm in the USA at the moment but my mum called with the result tears all round James we are so proud of you. A Superstar in my book. Love and hugs. Enjoy every minute."

Loading the player...

James had been the favourite to win the ITV series since early on. At the start, he was forced to defend his decision to take part as it was suggested he had an "unfair advantage" over his fellow Dancing on Ice competitors. During his time on Strictly, from 2006-2013, James became famous for hitting back at judges over any criticism. He danced with the likes of Zoe Lucker, Alex Jones, Denise Van Outen and Vanessa Feltz. Since his time on the BBC show, James made it through to the final of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and took part in the celebrity version of Pointless.

MORE: Inside Ola and James Jordan's gorgeous 'forever' home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.