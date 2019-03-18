Dream Kardashian throws dad Rob the sweetest birthday party What a lucky dad!

Rob Kardashian has kept a low profile over the past few years, but the doting dad couldn’t resist sharing a sweet photo of his daughter Dream over the weekend, after the little girl threw him a surprise birthday party. The two-year-old splits her time between Rob and her mum, Blac Chyna, and because she would be with her mum on her dad's actual birthday, she wanted to do something beforehand. Khloe Kardashian revealed her niece's plans in a post on Instagram Stories, writing: "Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy. Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St Patty's Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream threw him a surprise party

As could be expected with a Kardashian party, nothing was done by halves. Photos posted from the event feature lots of glitter, photos of Rob throughout the years, clover decorations and mini green cupcakes. There was also a clover decorated birthday cake, which read "Happy birthday daddy", while guests all wore green. Khloe shared a sweet photo of her daughter True dressed in a clover headband, green party dress and trainers, while Dream wore a green Minnie Mouse T-shirt. Khloe revealed that all the decorations had been chosen by Dream too. She said after the event: "Dream is a great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything. Get ready Rob for another party on Sunday."

Rob shared a lovely photo of Dream at the party

On Rob's actual birthday, his famous sister all paid tribute to him as he celebrated his 32nd year. Khloe wrote a touching message on Instagram, which described Rob as "the funniest guy I know" and told him to "continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You go this Bob!" Khloe added: "Always know that I am never far away. I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience. Thank you for being such an incredible father, son and brother!! We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always."

Dream is the only daughter of Rob and his ex Blac Chyna

Kim, meanwhile, shared an old photo of the pair as teenagers, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie! I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up. My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become. I love you beyond." Eldest sibling Kourtney chose to post a video of Rob talking about his life, and said: "To my brother, you have the most kind, compassionate and loving heart. You are weirder than anyone I know, with your multiple imaginary friends, most bizarre and amazing sense of humour. To laughing with you endlessly. I could not imagine life without you. Robert my love, Happy Birthday!"

