Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby break record held by Prince Louis? Not long before we find out!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to welcome their first baby together, and royal fans are already placing bets on everything from the gender to the name. And while the newborn will already be a member of the royal family, they could also set about breaking a new record. At the moment, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis holds title as the heaviest heir to the throne in a century, weighing in at 8 pounds 7 ounces. Louis is also Prince Charles' biggest grandchild so far – with Prince George weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces when he was born, and Princess Charlotte weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces - but this may well change when Harry and Meghan's baby arrives.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan's baby be the heaviest heir to the throne?

While Louis is currently the biggest heir to the throne, he isn’t the heaviest baby to be born into the royal family. This title is held by Mike and Zara Tindall's baby daughter Lena, who weighed in at 9 pounds 3 ounces when she was born in June 2018. Before this, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn's oldest daughter, Savannah Phillips had been the biggest baby, having been born weighing 8 pounds 8 ounces.

Prince Louis is currently the heaviest royal heir

The entire royal family are looking forward to the arrival of a new baby. Meghan has revealed that she is due to give birth at the end of April, or early May, and she is already stepping back on engagements as her due date gets nearer. The Duchess was last seen out at the weekend as she attended the christening of Lena Tindall. The low-key ceremony was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, and Meghan was all smiles as she walked out of the church with husband Prince Harry. The event was also attended by the Queen and Princess Anne, although Prince Philip and the Cambridges were absent.

Harry and Meghan's baby will be a new playmate for cousins George, Charlotte and Louis. In December, Kate revealed that she was looking forward to her children having another playmate. During a visit to Leicester University, she said: "It's such a special time to all have kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte as well, and Louis. So it will be really special."

