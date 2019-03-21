Alex Jones shows off blossoming baby bump after The One Show filming Doesn't she look radiant?

Alex Jones looked every inch the glowing star as she left The One Show studios on Wednesday evening. The 42-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, showed off her blossoming baby bump whilst flashing a smile at passing photographers. Keeping things casual, Alex dressed in a classic striped jumper with tight skinny jeans and white sneakers. With her brunette tresses left in loose waves, the presenter added two chic handbags - one black cross body bag and a large wicker tote - to her look.

The TV star and her husband Charlie are expecting their second baby later this year; the couple are already proud parents to two-year-old son Teddy. Last year, Alex announced her pregnancy by sharing a video and showing off her growing bump. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy…" she said. "I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon. But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it anymore."

Alex has previously spoken candidly about her experiences of motherhood, and even wrote a book – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish". At the time, she tweeted: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

