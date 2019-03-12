The One Show's Alex Jones has these bargain homeware buys in her home The TV presenter proves you don't need to spend a fortune on homeware

She may be one of the BBC's most popular – and well-paid – presenters, but Alex Jones has proven you don't need to spend a fortune on homeware. The One Show host often shares glimpses inside her beautiful London home on Instagram, showing the high street buys she has bought from stores including IKEA, Emma Bridgewater and The White Company.

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy, two. The couple spent ten months painstakingly renovating their house in 2016, and have still been busy working on the Victorian property before they welcome their second baby together later this year.

Alex Jones has a high chair from IKEA

As you would expect, there are lots of children's toys and equipment around the home, including a high chair from IKEA – the Antilop chair with a tray that is a bargain at £14.

A 3-in-1 steriliser is another affordable buy in Alex's kitchen

Meanwhile, the Avent 3-in-1 steriliser is another parenting buy Alex has in her kitchen, which she will have used to sterilise bottles and dummies for her son Teddy, and will come into use again when she welcomes her second child this summer. The gadget costs £70 and is available from stores including Boots and Amazon.

A tray from Emma Bridgewater is on display in the kitchen

Alex has an array of kitchenware on display on open shelving, including a large tray from Emma Bridgewater, which features a black and white text design, and costs £33. She is not the only high profile fan of the designs; Holly Willoughby also owns several pieces of kitchenware and home accessories from the pottery brand.

Alex has a Roberts Revival radio

The 41-year-old also has a Roberts radio on her kitchen worktop. The cream retro design is available for £129 on Amazon, while Currys, Argos and other retailers also stock the collection.

Candles from The White Company and Jo Malone are in Alex's living room

Candles add a luxurious touch to Alex's living room, and the TV presenter has placed pieces from both The White Company and Jo Malone on her mantelpiece. One is a large botanical candle that is available for £36 from The White Company, while the second is one of Jo Malone's home candles, which cost £47 and are available in a variety of fragrances.

