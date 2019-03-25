Gemma Atkinson flaunts her baby bump during sentimental getaway with Strictly's Gorka Marquez The couple confirmed Gemma's pregnancy in February

They are due to welcome their first child together later this year, so it's no wonder Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are making the most of their time together. Ahead of their baby's arrival, the Strictly Come Dancing stars have jetted off on holiday to Tenerife, where they tackled quite the hike at Mount Teide – a place Gemma visited before with her late father, David Atkinson. Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-to-be shared a series of lovely snaps, including one of her bare baby bump.

"Last week me and Gorks climbed Mount Teide (it’s a drive, cable car and flat walk before the pregnancy police start on me)," she wrote in the caption. "I haven't been here since my dad passed away. We used to come every year and do the hike so it was bittersweet, but I know he somehow helped drag me up there." Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Good on you. You look amazing pregnant. I think it's best to exercise when pregnant it makes you and your baby healthier x." Another wrote: "Aw, well done Gemma! I [love] Tenerife. Your dad would be so proud of you."

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka during her time on Strictly in 2017, announced the couple's happy news with fans in February - one year after confirming their romance. During a recent interview, Gorka revealed that is more than ready for fatherhood – and is more than willing to go on diaper duties once his baby arrives. "I am very happy," the 28-year-old dancer told The Mirror. "I will love to change nappies, I've never done it before. I will learn." He added: "It's my baby so I will be proud to do it. It's not a problem doing that. These days everyone does everything. I don't have any issue with that. I will do everything."

Elsewhere, expectant mum Gemma has been giving regular updates on her pregnancy journey so far, and she recently answered some questions about her training regime. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, she said: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

