Alex Jones reveals why she's 'terrified' about having second baby

Alex Jones has confessed she is "slightly terrified" about becoming a mother of two. The One Show star, who is nearing the end of her pregnancy, spoke candidly about her fears on podcast I See What You're Saying as she admitted: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

The presenter shares a two-year-old son Teddy with her husband Charlie Thomson. She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Alex is on the "homeward stretch"

Alex, 42, also spoke about her experience with the baby blues. Admitting that she didn't "fully" have post-natal depression, she did recall: "It is a horrible, horrible feeling. Because you should be feeling this incredible joy and you just feel like everything is so hard and it's never going to end. You feel like it's just you at the time but you talk to other mums and you find it's really common. It passes and things get better. It gets easier. It does."

The TV star said that breastfeeding was also "worse than the birth". "I found it really painful," said Alex. "There are many different reasons why it doesn't work out for some women – which I found out the hard way, four months in."

It's not long to go now until Alex welcomes her second baby. On Instagram this week, the Welsh beauty said she was on the "homeward stretch" as she uploaded a photo of herself cradling her bump, while wearing a pretty red dress. "It's the homeward stretch now before mat leave kicks in," Alex wrote. "And due to the combo of a very dull day and me feeling pretty rubbish with a head cold, we decided that a bit of colour was needed tonight. Still finding outfits that work but aren't necessarily maternity wear. See where this little dress was from @hellomag and it's a bargain!"

On Wednesday evening, Alex once again showed off her growing bump and her flawless maternity style as she sported a red dress by Preen. "Tonight's number! Not maternity but the perfect shape for the bump! #preen," she wrote.

