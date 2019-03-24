Alex Jones posts rare photo of son Teddy and reveals very relatable parenting moment The One Show host is expecting her second baby

Alex Jones enjoyed soaking up the sun over the weekend as she spent some quality time with her family. The One Show host took her son Teddy, two, out for a walk in their local park in London on Sunday, and shared a sweet photo of him resting in his pram. Alex wrote in the photo's caption that she was "soaking up some vitamin D while he naps" – something she is no doubt enjoying while she can before the arrival of her baby, and something that many other parents can relate to! The pregnant TV star is expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson, having announced the happy news at the end of December via The One Show.

At the start of the year, the doting mum paid a heartfelt tribute when Teddy celebrated his second birthday. "Our little boy is 2 and I'm an emotional wreck," she admitted. "It's amazing to see him grow and turn into a little boy but a big part of me wants to stop time marching on and hold him close forever. Happy birthday Teddy." She added in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus cariad bach."

The TV star is much-loved for her honest approach to parenting, and has previously spoken candidly about her experiences of motherhood, and even written a book – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish". At the time, she tweeted: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

The star also shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

