Alex Jones reveals she's feeling emotional as she prepares to welcome new baby The One Show host is pregnant with her second child

Alex Jones has revealed she became emotional whilst sifting through her son Teddy's baby clothes. The One Show host is pregnant with her second child, and is clearly making preparations for her baby's arrival. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 42-year-old shared a snap of Teddy's belongings, such as baby grows and milk bottles. "Sorting out bits for the new arrival. Pretty emotional going through Teddy's old clothes," she wrote across the image.

Alex Jones is pregnant with her second child

She also posted a picture of the first piece of clothing Teddy wore when he left hospital for the first time. "They're so tiny!! We brought him home from hospital in this," the pregnant star added. Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their second baby in coming months – and the TV presenter will no doubt be going on maternity leave soon. "It's the homeward stretch now before Mat leave kicks in," she wrote on her social media page on Monday. "And due to the combo of a very dull day and me feeling pretty rubbish with a head cold, we decided that a bit of colour was needed tonight. Still finding outfits that work but aren't necessarily maternity wear. See where this little dress was from @hellomag and it’s a bargain!"

MORE: Alex Jones gives fans an insight into her pregnancy fitness routine

Earlier this month, Alex revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2017 while out in New Zealand, and had to undergo a private ultrasound scan before returning to the UK. Talking to The Telegraph, she shared: "The baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks. That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks. We learnt the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. I was around 14 weeks, which is a decent amount of time." The TV presenter - who is currently seven months pregnant - added: "It's really odd. You're in that room looking for answers that you're never going to get."

MORE: Alex Jones shares rare picture of son Teddy - and he's grown so much!

Loading the player...

Alex added that after finding out in New Zealand, she started questioning everything. "You're thinking, have I done something wrong? What did I do differently? Was it because we flew a long way? Was I too stressed? Was I putting too much pressure on myself?" Alex then confided in her boss at The One Show, and while she was offered time off work, she wanted to go back that evening. "What else am I going to do?" she said. "It's a horrible feeling because it is so empty, there's nothing to say. It's done."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.