Alex Jones' adorable The One Show minidress is under £30 from Zara - hurry! Blooming gorgeous

How lovely did Alex Jones look on Monday night's episode of The One Show? If you're wondering where her outfit's from, you've come to the right place - the presenter wore a £29.99 Zara minidress, chosen as always by her stylist Tess Wright. And lucky for us, it's still available in most sizes! She teamed the pretty printed frock with a pair of pointed black Kurt Geiger ankle boots, and styled her signature bob in a laidback tousled style. Now that's a pregnancy glow if we ever saw one.

Alex looked gorgeous in a Zara dress on Monday's show

As ever, Alex wore head-to-toe high street labels - something she is passionate about championing to her loyal The One Show viewers. Tess told us: "I can never imagine Alex wearing a pair of Louboutins! We're all about high street. We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things - she loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

If you're loving Alex's look, don't hesitate to get your hands on it - since the star sparked a sell out with one of her recent affordable outfits on the BBC show. Her gorgeous Topshop maternity dress was already low in stock before she chose to wear it on air, but the £20 midi frock was completely snapped up off the shelves after Alex styled it up with her snake-print ASOS heels. We're hardly surprised!

Alex's Topshop dress was a hit with fans

It won't be long before the star heads off on maternity leave, as she approaches her due date with her second baby. She even shared a snapshot into her pregnancy fitness regime on Tuesday, when she posted a photograph of herself in the gym with some light hand weights. The 42-year-old and her husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their little one later this year, and are already doting parents to two-year-old son Teddy.

