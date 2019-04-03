Alex Jones gives fans an insight into her pregnancy fitness routine The presenter is pregnant with her second child

Alex Jones may be due to give birth soon but that's not stopped her keeping up with her exercise regime. The One Show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans an insight into her daily fitness routine. Proudly showing off her blossoming baby bump, Alex could be seen sitting on some gym equipment whilst taking a mirror selfie. The 42-year-old and her husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their second baby later this year. They are already doting parents to two-year-old son Teddy.

Alex Jones share this gym selfie on Instagram

The Instagram post comes after Alex revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2017 while out in New Zealand, and had to undergo a private ultrasound scan before returning to the UK. Talking to The Telegraph, she shared: "The baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks. That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks. We learnt the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. I was around 14 weeks, which is a decent amount of time." The TV presenter - who is currently seven months pregnant - added: "It's really odd. You're in that room looking for answers that you're never going to get."

Alex with her husband Charlie and son Teddy

The mum-of-one added that after finding out in New Zealand, she started questioning everything. "You're thinking, have I done something wrong? What did I do differently? Was it because we flew a long way? Was I too stressed? Was I putting too much pressure on myself?" Alex then confided in her boss at The One Show, and while she was offered time off work, she wanted to go back that evening. "What else am I going to do?" she said. "It's a horrible feeling because it is so empty, there's nothing to say. It's done."

Elsewhere, Alex gives honest accounts of parenting on social media. Earlier this year, she shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

