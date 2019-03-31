Alex Jones reveals her secret miscarriage heartache: 'It was really hard' This is so sad

Alex Jones has opened up about her secret heartache in an emotional new interview. The One Show host revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2017 while out in New Zealand, and had to undergo a private ultrasound scan before returning to the UK. Talking to The Telegraph, Alex said: "The baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks. That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks. We learnt the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. I was around 14 weeks, which is a decent amount of time." The TV presenter – who is currently seven months pregnant with her second baby – added: "It's really odd. You're in that room looking for answers that you're never going to get."

Alex Jones suffered a miscarriage while in New Zealand

MORE: Ruth Langsford posts never-before-seen photo with mum Joan

The mum-of-one added that after finding out in New Zealand, she started questioning everything. "You're thinking, have I done something wrong? What did I do differently? Was it because we flew a long way? Was I too stressed? Was I putting too much pressure on myself?" Alex then confided in her boss at The One Show, and while she was offered time off work, she wanted to go back that evening. "What else am I going to do?" she said. "It's a horrible feeling because it is so empty, there's nothing to say. It's done."

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie and son Teddy

Alex went on to welcome her gorgeous son Teddy, and can't wait to become a mum to another baby in the next few months. On Saturday, the 42-year-old enjoyed a family day out with her son and husband Charlie Thomson, as well as her mum, where they enjoyed some early Mother's Day celebrations at Soho Farmhouse. Alex posted a gorgeous photo of her mother and little boy enjoying their meal out, and another of herself with Teddy and Charlie. "Soon there will be 4!!" she wrote. The star announced that she was expecting her second child in December. She explained that she didn’t want to reveal the news too soon, as she was "a bit nervous about it" but added: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop!"

READ: Strictly stars Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reunite

Alex adores being a mother, and is also very honest about her experiences as a parent – speaking about both the good and the challenging aspects of being a first time mum. The star has even written a book – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish", writing on Twitter: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.