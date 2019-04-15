Cheryl reveals plans for second baby: 'You don't necessarily need to be in a relationship' She opened up in a recent interview

Cheryl has revealed that she would love to have a little brother or sister for her son Bear in the future – but that she wouldn't wait for a new relationship to do so. Speaking in an interview with Stella magazine, she said: "You don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship. I've got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional. You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider."

Cheryl opened up about her plans to have another child

The singer also opened up about her co-parenting relationship with ex-partner Liam Payne, confirming that they have kept things amicable and raise Bear together. "Liam is a great dad," she said. "He's much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I'm okay about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It's your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have."

Cheryl keeps her family life pretty private, and rarely shares pictures of little Bear, but did treat fans to some ultra-cute snaps at the very beginning of the year. To celebrate New Year's Eve, she posted a number of memories with the two year-old including one of him learning to crawl, and another of him playing football outside. Like many other celebrity parents, she chose to shield Bear's face from her photos to protect his privacy, but the pictures did show that the little boy has a gorgeous head of blonde curls. How adorable?

There's no doubting that becoming a mum has changed the star's life completely, and she's still living in the "love bubble" she described soon after Bear arrived. We can't wait to see her family grow!