Cheryl reveals the first time baby Bear said 'mama' and it is just adorable

Cheryl has revealed that baby Bear has said one of his first words – 'mama' – and opened up about the adorable moment. The proud mum explained that her one-year-old had been watching her BBC dance show The Greatest Dancer when he surprised her after spotted her on the screen and calling her 'mama' for the first time. Chatting to the MailOnline, she said: "He's been watching. And it was the first time he said, 'Mama!'. He said it to the TV. And he's a natural dancer!"

Cheryl's close friend, Kimberley Walsh, recently opened up about baby Bear, and revealed that he is pals with her young son, Cole. Chatting on Made by Mammas; The Podcast, she said: "Cole and Bear are so similar in age and then especially in the first year, it was like a daily WhatsApp thing because there's so many things to talk about in those first few months. The feeding, the weening, all of those things – and now it's quite nice because we're in more of a chilled place. They're both walking, they're both talking a little bit, they're just easier."

The Fight for this Love singer also shared a sweet series of photos of her son, who she shares with singer Liam Payne, on Instagram in late December. While being careful to hide his face in the snaps, Cheryl shared pictures of him learning to crawl, and another of him playing football outside. Like his parents, Bear looks like he enjoys music as another snap showing him listening to songs through giant headphones. Like many other celebrity parents, Cheryl chooses to shield Bear's face from her photos to protect his privacy, but from the photos we can see that the little boy has a gorgeous head of blonde curls.

