Cheryl just opened herself up to mummy-shamers with this comment about baby Bear

Cheryl has admitted her fears of being 'mum-shamed' after she opened up about her son Bear's sleeping routine. The singer, who was speaking to The Sunday Times' Style magazine, revealed that she still co-sleeps with her 19-month-old son. "I'm going to get mum-shamed, aren't I? But yes, he does [sleep in her bed]. Best thing in the world," she said.

The 35-year-old added: "I know I'm making a rod for my own back. I am aware of that. But when he was born, he used to sleep in the crib that you put on your bed, and then he never really left."

Cheryl has just released her first single in four years

While she has never experienced mummy-shaming herself, as she hasn't spoken publicly about baby Bear until now, Cheryl revealed: "I don't want to give him insecurities or a feeling like I'm not around. But at the same time, I don't judge anybody that does the crying-out thing. Do what works for you, and the rest of you shut up, because it's not your business, is it?"

She added: "I haven't experienced it, because I haven't done an interview [since Bear was born], so I have no idea. But I read about other people being mum-shamed and I think, get a life, deal with your own kids, why are you interfering in everyone else's?"

The singer is fiercely private of her little boy

The singer has made a return to the spotlight, releasing her first single in four years, Love Made Me Do It, last week. The former X Factor judge admitted she needed a break for her "sanity". Her highly anticipated new music sees her singing lyrics about her past romances.

And while she hasn't specified which ex she's singing about, her lyrics include how she has "fallen hard like a million times". In the high-energy video, in which she dances in baggy thigh-high boots and a crop top, Cheryl sings: "I took the fast lane all of my life, I've been a bad girl, I've been a good wife. I don't stop to think, when I go in, I go in."

