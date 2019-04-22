Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland arrives in the UK prompting speculation royal baby is imminent Prince Harry and Meghan are due to welcome Baby Sussex any day now

The Duchess of Sussex's mother has arrived in the UK to support the expectant royal during the birth of her first child, according to a new report. Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, is said to have travelled to Britain to meet her future grandchild, who is due any day now. The Sun on Sunday has reported that Doria, a yoga teacher, has hired a house and dog sitter to keep things running at her home in America, while she helps her daughter's transition into motherhood.

Meghan with her mother Doria the day before her royal wedding

"Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life," a source told the publication. "She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth." Meghan's mum has lived in California for years, where Meghan was born. She works as a yoga instructor and social worker and occasionally jets to London to see her daughter. This visit will be the perfect opportunity for Meghan to show Doria around her new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced Prince Harry and Meghan had left Kensington Palace and had moved into their new home. Meghan, who has said her baby is due in late April or early May, is no doubt counting down the days until she meets her son or daughter. Buckingham Palace also recently confirmed that the royal couple will be keeping the details for their birth private, and that the public would be informed by the proud parents after they have had the chance to celebrate the news themselves.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

