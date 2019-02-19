Duchess Meghan's New York baby shower revealed: the guests, location and more This sounds beautiful!

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to attend a low-key baby shower in New York this week. Meghan has made a special trip to the Big Apple to see her close friends, including her stylist Jessica Mulroney, and their itinerary will feature a baby shower with 15 of her closest confidantes - which will take place at The Mark Hotel. The fashion expert, who is also a wedding planner, has been in New York for some time – and has no doubt arranged something beautiful for her best friend.

Meghan is in New York to celebrate her baby shower

Meghan was pictured in photographs published on the Mail Online Tuesday morning, keeping a low profile with her security staff and wrapped up in a coat and flat cap. Since it's set to be a very private event, it's thought that only Meghan's very close friends will attend the shower – including perhaps Benita Litt, whose daughters Rylan and Remi were in Meghan's bridal party, and TV producer Lindsay Roth, who Meghan was maid of honour for at her own wedding. Lindsay has visited London on a number of occasions since the Duchess relocated there.

Duchess Meghan's tough school experience helps her next campaign

Loading the player...

Suits stars Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty could also be on the guest list – Abigail took to her Instagram Story on Monday evening to write, "On the road again," snapping a selfie of herself with her suitcase and travel essentials. Meghan's other star pals including Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams could also travel to New York for the party.

With best friend Jessica

The Duchess has spent a number of days relaxing in New York with Jessica. On Saturday, she paid a visit to the Laduree in SoHo for macarons and tea. "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source told HELLO!. Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City." During the trip, Meghan also enjoyed some shopping trips in the city, and is said to have purchased plenty of new baby clothes to bring back to the UK.

Movie from Meghan Markle's acting past set to release this year