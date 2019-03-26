Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a new royal baby record - find out the details Are you surprised?

There's no doubt since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child last year, Britain has gone into royal baby fever mode but many might not have noticed that the couple have actually set a new trend for having a child. Indeed, according to new findings from dating app Jaumo, Meghan and Harry have produced a future royal baby quicker than the rest of the British monarchy.

In a dedicated survey, Jaumo analysed ten royal families from countries such as Britain, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands, to see which ones produce children the quickest and which take things slower and the results were telling. According to the findings, British royal couples usually wait an average of 1008 days, or 2.76 years, between marriage and their first child, or 1166 days between getting engaged and having their first child, longer than any other European royal household. But Meghan and Harry didn't hang around, with Meghan due to give birth to her first child in April 2019, less than a year after her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. In that way, the royal couple is more similar to the Danish, Norwegian and Luxembourgish royals, who reproduce much faster than the British royals do.

READ: Meghan Markle finally reveals her due date and talks gender!

Interestingly, the Brits may be slower on the baby-making front but sweetly, they're faster to get married following an engagement than most other royal house surveyed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got hitched after just 173 days, comparable to the British royal average of 158 days and Prince William and Kate Middleton's 164 days. The Dutch wait the longest, leaving on average 377 days before saying "I do" and the Belgians are the quickest, waiting just 118 days on average.

MORE: See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown from October to today

Many probably won't be surprised that Meghan and Harry didn't wait to start their family, after all, they're love story was relatively quick having been together just two years before they got hitched in comparison to William and Kate's eight years.

We can't wait to see their new bundle of joy who's expected any minute.