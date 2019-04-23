Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cute birthday message to Prince Louis - see here Happy Birthday Prince Louis!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have penned the sweetest message to their nephew, Prince Louis, in honour of his first birthday on Tuesday. After Kensington Palace released a new set of official portraits of the royal baby, Prince Harry and Meghan took to their Instagram account to comment underneath Kensingtonroyal's post, writing: "Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us." The royal couple, who are due to welcome their first child any day, added a birthday cake and red balloon emoji, and they ended the message with a 'xo', which translates to a kiss and a hug.

Prince Harry and Meghan's sweet birthday post

On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared three new pictures of Louis to mark his milestone birthday. And in keeping with family tradition, mum-of-three Kate took the adorable pictures herself. The stunning photos show little Louis playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The Palace also released this statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

WATCH: Why Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall curtsied differently to the Queen

Prince Louis turned one on Tuesday

Louis, who was born on 23 April 2018 - St George's Day - bears a clear resemblance to both his older brother, Prince George, and his father, Prince William, when they were a similar age. The youngest royal is fifth-in-line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip. Meanwhile, it's an exciting time of the British royal family as they are set to welcome a new addition. Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing for the arrival of their first baby, who will become seventh-in-line to the British throne.

