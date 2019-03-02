Palace denies latest report about Meghan and Harry's royal baby gender The story made claims about the couple's parenting plans

Kensington Palace has released a statement regarding the gender of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby – saying that recent reports that Meghan plans to raise her child gender fluid are "totally false". An article in Vanity Fair claimed that the Duchess had told friends that she planned to raise her child in a gender-neutral way, with sources stating that Meghan had used the word 'fluid' to describe her plans. The magazine piece notes that there are "multiple possible interpretations" behind the claims. A palace spokesman said on Saturday: "This story is totally false."

The royal couple are set to welcome their first baby in the coming months, with speculation swirling as to whether they will have a boy or a girl. Fans were convinced it will be a little girl following Meghan's New York baby shower, for which some of the sweet treats and decorations were pink, though there were in fact a range of neutral colours at the affair.

It's unknown when Meghan will officially take her maternity leave, though she shows no sign of slowing down as yet, continuing to attend official engagements and overseas visits. Harry and Meghan are expected to make the move to Windsor imminently, as they relocate from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage to settle into their new family home.

The renovation work has been tipped to cost some £3million – with the building work covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan will foot the bill for the interiors. It's been reported that the home will include a private yoga studio, an eco-friendly nursery and luxurious décor by Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer. No doubt the couple are looking forward to making it their own.

Harry and Prince William are thought to be splitting their royal households within weeks, too. A natural move since both have families of their own and increasingly different responsibilities, the change will see them separate courts and divide their staff.