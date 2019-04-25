The One Show's Alex Jones shows off baby bump in gorgeous bikini snap Not long to go!

Alex Jones is counting down the final days she will welcome her second child into the world. Ahead of her maternity leave this week, The One Show host took to Instagram to show off her blossoming baby bump in a gorgeous bikini picture, which was taken in front of her mirror. "About to pop! Penultimate day at work today…" she wrote across the image. This child will be Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson's second - they are already proud parents to a two-year-old son called Teddy.

Alex Jones is pregnant with her second child

The post comes shortly after Alex confessed she is "slightly terrified" about becoming a mother of two. She spoke candidly about her fears on podcast I See What You're Saying, revealing: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

READ: Alex Jones reveals she's feeling emotional as she prepares to welcome new baby

Loading the player...

The pregnant TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her." Alex, 42, also spoke about her experience with the baby blues. Admitting that she didn't "fully" have post-natal depression, she did recall: "It is a horrible, horrible feeling. Because you should be feeling this incredible joy and you just feel like everything is so hard and it's never going to end. You feel like it's just you at the time but you talk to other mums and you find it's really common. It passes and things get better. It gets easier. It does."

MORE: Alex Jones gives fans an insight into her pregnancy fitness routine

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.