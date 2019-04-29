Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine pays tribute to daughter with rare photo What a lovely family!

Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine is enjoying maternity leave from the cobbles after welcoming daughter Hilda in October. And six months later, the actress now can't imagine life without her little girl. On Monday, mum-of-two Jennie shared a lovely picture of herself and husband Chris Farr which was taken in the final days of her pregnancy with Hilda. In the caption, Jennie wrote: "And just like that our baby girl is 6 months old. While we walked (and rested on a bench) waiting for you to arrive, we had no idea how you’d change our lives. You are so loved."

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine celebrated her baby turning six months

Jennie named her daughter after Coronation Street character Hilda Ogden, who was played by actress Jean Alexander from 1964 to 1987. Hilda, a cleaner at the Rovers Return Inn, was known for her gossipy and busybody ways but was also involved in some of the funniest storylines on the show. Jennie had previously said she would pay tribute to Coronation Street with her baby's name, just like she did with her elder child. During an appearance on Lorraine, Jennie revealed: "It will probably be named after a Coronation Street character like Albert was, but not on purpose. But all the gorgeous names have all been in Coronation Street. So probably that."

Jennie took Hilda to the Coronation Street set

The actress is also mum to four-year-old son Albert. While the protective mum doesn't share photos of her children on social media, she occasionally gives an insight into her busy family life. Over Easter, Jennie posted a photo of her kitchen table which had Easter-themed crafts spread out on it. "Friday nights," she captioned the image. Back in February, she posted a picture of the present Albert had chosen for her on her birthday, which was a helium balloon with a fire engine on it. "Been spoilt. Especially by my four-year-old who picked out the perfect balloon for mummy!" she wrote.

