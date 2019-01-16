Corrie's Tina O'Brien pens emotional message about the struggles she faced after daughter's birth The actress is a doting mum to two children

Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien posted an emotional message on social media this week while taking part in the viral ten-year challenge. Reflecting on the past decade, Tina wrote about the difficulties she faced as a new mum, following the birth of her daughter Scarlett, now ten. The star revealed that she had struggled with post-natal depression, and at times worried about how she would pay the bills. Tina went on to say that she is now in a "wonderful place", and has adored watching Scarlett grow into a "beautiful, kind little girl," as well as going on to welcome a son, Beau, in 2014, with husband Adam Crofts.

Tina O'Brien and her daughter Scarlett, ten

It is safe to say that 2017 was one of the best years of Tina's life, as she married Adam on New Year's Eve. The 35-year-old tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, and invited several of her fellow soap stars to her nuptials at a boutique hotel in Manchester, including her on-screen mum Helen Worth and on-screen brother Jack P. Shepherd, who arrived with his girlfriend Hanni Treweek. Other co-stars included Lucy Fallon, who plays Tina's on-screen daughter Bethany Platt. Ahead of the wedding, Tina enjoyed a hen do in Tenerife with a group of friends.

Tina was praised for her honest words in a heartfelt Instagram post

Tina and Adam have been engaged since May 2016 following a five-year relationship, and Adam gets on well with Tina's ex, Ryan Thomas, who she shares Scarlett with. Tina opened up about Adam and Ryan's relationship to The Sun, saying: "It's taken a lot of years and a lot of biting my tongue. Seriously, though, it's mainly down to Adam and Ryan. It helps that everyone has moved on and is in a happy place. For the sake of Scarlett, it has been well worth preserving our relationship and choosing our battles."

Ryan has a close relationship with Scarlett - who splits her time between her parents -and he often shares sweet videos of the pair on social media. Scarlett is taking after her parents' love for performing, and is often seen singing and dancing. She also made her modelling debut for Bohoo Kids in 2016, and looked adorable dressed in the brand's latest designs.

