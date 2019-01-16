﻿
coronation-street-tina-o-brien

Corrie's Tina O'Brien pens emotional message about the struggles she faced after daughter's birth

The actress is a doting mum to two children

Hanna Fillingham
Leave a comment

Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien posted an emotional message on social media this week while taking part in the viral ten-year challenge. Reflecting on the past decade, Tina wrote about the difficulties she faced as a new mum, following the birth of her daughter Scarlett, now ten. The star revealed that she had struggled with post-natal depression, and at times worried about how she would pay the bills. Tina went on to say that she is now in a "wonderful place", and has adored watching Scarlett grow into a "beautiful, kind little girl," as well as going on to welcome a son, Beau, in 2014, with husband Adam Crofts.

Tina O'Brien and her daughter Scarlett, ten

MORE: Meghan Markle cuddles puppies on Mayhew animal charity visit

It is safe to say that 2017 was one of the best years of Tina's life, as she married Adam on New Year's Eve. The 35-year-old tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, and invited several of her fellow soap stars to her nuptials at a boutique hotel in Manchester, including her on-screen mum Helen Worth and on-screen brother Jack P. Shepherd, who arrived with his girlfriend Hanni Treweek. Other co-stars included Lucy Fallon, who plays Tina's on-screen daughter Bethany Platt. Ahead of the wedding, Tina enjoyed a hen do in Tenerife with a group of friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10yearchallenge wouldn’t be complete without my incredible 10 year old daughter. I wish I could tell the scared and fragile Tina of 10 years ago it’s going to be ok, you will get through this. I had very bad post natal depression even looking at the pic on the left reminds me how bad it was and that makes me so sad. I wish I’d had the confidence to ask for help. Life felt pretty dark for a little while. Luckily the dark days eventually lifted. I was then a single mum, times when absolutely no income was coming in. I’d be lying if I said it was easy. 2009 was a tough year But to get through things sure as hell makes you stronger. To some incredible highs, great opportunities and jobs have come along. I’ve met some wonderful people who are still in my life. All the while caring for, loving and watching my beautiful, kind little girl grow in front of my eyes. Feeling in a very wonderful place in 2019 married to the most caring and incredible man I could ever wish to have met. Sometimes I still can’t believe you picked me @adamcrofts I feel so loved and I feel so bloody grateful to be a part of our little family. I’ll never take any of it for granted I promise 😍

A post shared by Tina O’Brien (@tinaob83) on

Tina was praised for her honest words in a heartfelt Instagram post

Tina and Adam have been engaged since May 2016 following a five-year relationship, and Adam gets on well with Tina's ex, Ryan Thomas, who she shares Scarlett with. Tina opened up about Adam and Ryan's relationship to The Sun, saying: "It's taken a lot of years and a lot of biting my tongue. Seriously, though, it's mainly down to Adam and Ryan. It helps that everyone has moved on and is in a happy place. For the sake of Scarlett, it has been well worth preserving our relationship and choosing our battles."

READ: Ten-year challenge - how the royals dressed ten years ago

Ryan has a close relationship with Scarlett - who splits her time between her parents -and he often shares sweet videos of the pair on social media. Scarlett is taking after her parents' love for performing, and is often seen singing and dancing. She also made her modelling debut for Bohoo Kids in 2016, and looked adorable dressed in the brand's latest designs.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about coronation street

More news