Coronation Street's Alex Bain becomes a dad at 17, welcoming baby girl – find out the sweet name It's Alex's first child with his girlfriend Levi

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street's Alex Bain! The actor, 17, has welcomed his first child, a little girl, with his girlfriend Levi Selby. The news was revealed by Levi on her public Facebook page, where she shared an adorable photo of the newborn – and posted their chosen name in the 'intro' box on her profile. The couple have named their first-born Lydia-Rose Bain – how lovely! Their happy announcement was flooded with plenty of congratulatory messages from friends and family, with one writing: "Levi and Alex she’s absolute gorgeous she really is beautiful, you must be so proud. You're gonna make the most amazing parents, well done and big congratulations… lots of love to you both."

Alex as Simon Barlow in Coronation Street

Alex plays teenager Simon Barlow in the soap, and his baby news was revealed back in May – when his girlfriend shared a sweet snap of their first scan. Though the couple received plenty of support and well wishes from close family and friends, they were subject to trolling and unpleasant comments from some members of the public, who criticised them for their young age.

To announce the news, Levi simply changed her cover photo to the sweet snap of her daughter, who was born on Sunday at 10.44. The new mum has not posted on her Instagram page since March, though has still been targeted by cruel trolls since the news of the birth broke. Many have jumped to her defence however, with one writing: "I had my first baby at 17, age should not matter. We're in the 21st century, really, this is beautiful – don't let anyone say different! Congratulations." Another added: "They haven't ruined their lives. Nothing comes close to the love you have for a child. It will give them things they've never had before… and the love they'll feel is so unique."

