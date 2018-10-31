Jennie McAlpine welcomes baby girl and names her after beloved Corrie character So sweet!

Congratulations are in order for Jennie McAlpine and her husband Chris Farr! The couple have welcomed their second child – a bouncing baby girl – who they have sweetly named after a beloved Coronation Street character. Jennie, who plays Fiz Brown in the soap, shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Our newest addition arrived yesterday. Mummy and Daddy very happy. Big brother very proud of his little sister Hilda. We're all in love."

The soap character of Hilda Ogden was played by actress Jean Alexander from 1964 to 1987. Hilda, a cleaner at the Rovers Return Inn, was known for her gossipy and busybody ways but was also involved in some of the funniest storylines on the show.

Jennie McAlpine and husband Chris Farr also have a son Albert

Jennie had previously said she would pay tribute to Coronation Street with her baby's name, just like she did with her elder child. During an appearance on Lorraine, Jennie revealed: "It will probably be named after a Coronation Street character like Albert was, but not on purpose. But all the gorgeous names have all been in Coronation Street. So probably that."

Her co-star Samia Longchambon, who plays the role of Maria Connor, replied to her tweet, writing: "Ahhh yay! Huge congratulations to you all Jen... sooo happy for you!" Loose Women's official Twitter account also posted, "Congratulations from us all" alongside some kissing emojis. Other stars who sent their best wishes included Corrie stars Jane Danson, Hayley Tamaddon, Georgia Taylor and Wendi Peters.

Jennie, 34, and her husband Chris are also the proud parents to a son Albert, who turns four in November. The actress announced her second pregnancy back in April, tweeting: "We've got a bit of news. Our baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can't wait to meet you precious one." Jennie's original post read: "We've got a bit of news. Pur baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can't wait to meet you precious one x," causing some people to believe that it was in fact her cat that was pregnant!

