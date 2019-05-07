Amy Schumer welcomes her first child just hours before Meghan Markle See her cute announcement

Meghan Markle and Amy Schumer announced they were pregnant on the same month, so it comes as no surprise that they also welcomed their first child just hours apart.

The comedian welcomed her "royal baby" on Sunday night, just an hour before Meghan's 5:26am delivery (having the time difference in mind). Posting a sweet picture of her holding her newborn whilst her husband gives her a kiss on the cheek, she announced: "10:55pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

Unlike Meghan's secret dash to a London hospital, Amy was happy to stop and pose on the famous stairs of the Met Gala whilst making her way to the delivery room. The actress posted the hilarious pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the shots: "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital."

In the two pictures, Amy can be seen wearing black leggings, a stretchy grey top and a brown cardigan. Despite using a high heels emoji on her caption, she chose to wear comfortable trainers on her way to the hospital.

The star, 37, was inundated with congratulatory messages from all her A-list friends. Jennifer Garner was one of the first, writing: "Beautiful! What great news, congratulations!!!" Demi Lovato said: "Yayyy!!! Congrats mama!!!" Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker added: "Wow!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

