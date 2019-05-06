Prince Harry's difficult decision: royal must leave Meghan Markle and newborn baby at home Poor Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is sure to find it really hard when he's forced to leave his wife Meghan and their newborn son at home on Thursday. The royal, who has just become a first-time dad, has an official visit to The Hague scheduled, and he has to be there launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020. This means the Duke will have to leave behind new mother Meghan and his baby, who will be four days old - and it's bound to be a wrench. Thankfully, however, the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, will be staying with the family at Frogmore Cottage during this important time to help the new parents - so the new mum will have plenty of support.

Prince Harry will leave for The Hague on Thursday

Harry's trip to Amsterdam and overnight stay away on Wednesday was cancelled on Friday, with Buckingham Palace saying it was due to logistical concerns surrounding press coverage of royal events, rather than baby Sussex. Harry, 33, confirmed the arrival of his first child - which happened at 5.26am - on Monday afternoon. "I haven't been at many births,” he said. “This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer were said to be "delighted with the news", the palace said. The statement added Doria "who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild" was with the couple at Frogmore Cottage. The palace said the name of the baby would be announced in due course.

