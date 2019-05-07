Gregg Wallace's Instagram comments go viral for the best reason 'Print it!'

Gregg Wallace has left many social media users in hysterics after one savvy follower noticed some bizarre behaviour from him on his wife, Anne-Marie Strepini's Instagram account. The Masterchef judge appears to have developed an unusual habit of leaving the same odd comment under any pretty picture she posts to her profile.

First discovered by Twitter user Hannah Thompson, Gregg appears to demand his wife – known as Anna – print all the beautiful scenic snaps she uploads. Hannah accompanied her findings with a series of screenshots on Twitter in which Gregg's unusual comments can be clearly seen. "Crying with laughter that Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace comments on every pic his wife posts on insta demanding she print it," Hannah tweeted. "SO many questions. Is she actually printing them?? What’s he doing with all these prints??"

READ MORE: Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie make exciting announcement

Gregg's comments include, "Print it", "Amazing pic. Please print", "Wow! Print it" and "Print it please, it’s beautiful". It seems that Gregg takes his wife's photography very seriously, as he later posted another comment in which he was disappointed that Anna had not been printing out her photos. "You haven't been printing the ones I've asked for, naughty girl x," he said. It was also revealed that Gregg has a special tray in which he keeps her artwork. "Baby you have talent. I want to see these in my tray xx," he commented under another photo.

Loading the player...

READ MORE: The sweet thing you missed Prince Harry say after announcing royal baby's birth

Fans loved the discovery, with many flooding Anna's Instagram with "Print it!" comments. One said: "Please, think of the children, just print it!" while another joked: "I really hope this got printed, I’m sick with worry."

Gregg Wallace loves his wife's Instagram snaps

Meanwhile, the couple have a very busy year ahead of them as not only are they expecting their first baby together, but they also recently announced the release of their family cookbook. The book, titled Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook, has been written by Gregg and Anna and includes recipes from Anna's Italian parents and promises to offer simple recipes that everyone can enjoy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.