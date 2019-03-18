MasterChef's Gregg Wallace shares blossoming baby bump snap of wife Anne-Marie Sterpini The couple are expecting their first child together!

It's not long till Gregg Wallace and his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini welcome their first child together. And on Sunday, the MasterChef judge took to his Instagram page to share a lovely snap of his heavily pregnant partner – and her blossoming baby bump. "There's a big baby boy growing behind those oven gloves," teased Gregg, who was watching Anne-Marie prep their roast dinner.

Gregg Wallace's wife is pregnant with the couple's first child

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy last year after having fertility treatment. Speaking to Sunday Mirror in July, Gregg revealed that the pair were seeking professional help to fulfil their dream of having a baby. "Medically, we are going to step it up and look at fertility treatment," he explained. "I would love to be a dad again. We are desperate for a baby and we have been consulting with the doctor. I know Anna can't wait to be a mum and she will be the most amazing mother."

In August, Gregg and Anne-Marie celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in August 2016, in a romantic ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO!. TV star Gregg, who is 21 years older than his bride, married at Hever Castle in Kent in front of guests including his co-host John Torode - who was his best man - Lisa Faulkner and Gregg's MasterChef: The Professionals co-presenters, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

"Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for - that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO! at the time. "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna." The groom also added: "Anna was clear from the start of our relationship that she wants children and it won't be long at all before that happens."

