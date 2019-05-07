The sweet reason why Prince Harry will ‘immediately connect’ with his son It really is cute

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday 6 May, and the Duke of Sussex was beyond happy to announce the news. "As every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon," Harry said. And while many dads will always bond with their little one, astrologer Ann-Louise Holland from @VenusAndVesta says there’s another reason the 34-year-old new dad will ‘immediately connect’ with his first born.

The, as yet unnamed, Baby Sussex was born at 0526 GMT which makes him a true Taurean, according to Ann-Louise, which means he’s in good company with the Queen, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are all born under the earth sign of Taurus.

But as he is born on a Taurus new moon and also has the bull as his rising sign, he shares a connection with dad Harry who’s moon is also in Taurus. Harry’s Taurus moon and his first born’s sun are joined which gives them an immediate connection and will help foster a deep and emotional bond throughout their life, as well as a natural understanding of each other.

In addition, the Duke has several planets and aspects in earth signs (his Sun is in Virgo and his rising sign is Capricorn) so he will have the ability to channel his newborn son’s extra turbo-charged bull energy into positive and physical pursuits, which his army training puts him in an excellent position to do.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.