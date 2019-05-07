The sweet thing you missed Prince Harry say after announcing royal baby's birth First baby joy for Prince Harry and Meghan!

The Duke of Sussex was every inch the proud father as he announced the arrival of his son on Monday afternoon, just hours after his wife Meghan gave birth. Following his public announcement, the royal held an impromptu press conference and was congratulated by reporters who shook his hand in turn. After his impassioned speech, Harry revealed off camera that he had very little sleep. "I've had about two hours' sleep," he confessed. The 33-year-odl also apologised for the short notice and thanked press for coming down, even joking with one cameraman who said sorry for not wearing a tie, telling him "you're a cameraman, you can get away with it".

Prince Harry only had two hours sleep

Royal watchers were elated after the birth announcement. Baby Sussex was born at 5.26am and weighs 7lbs 3oz. "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," Harry said earlier. Praising his wife Meghan, he added: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

"I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon." Harry also confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

