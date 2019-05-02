Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie make exciting announcement This is great news!

Gregg Wallace and his wife Anne-Marie - known as Anna - have a very busy year ahead of them, and it could just be their best one yet! The couple are not only expecting their first baby together, but have just announced the release of their family cookbook. The book, titled Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook has been written by Gregg and Anna, and the MasterChef judge shared a photo of the book cover on Instagram Stories on Thursday, and revealed that it would be out on 30 May and can be pre-ordered on Amazon. The book includes recipes from Anna's Italian parents and promises to offer simple recipes that everyone can enjoy.

Gregg Wallace and Anne-Marie have written a family cook book

The couple met in 2013 via Twitter, and have been together ever since. Anna first interacted with Gregg through the social media platform when she asked him if rhubarb and duck were really a good combination after seeing him try the recipe on a cooking show. Speaking to HELLO! Gregg explained: "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought 'Wow, she's pretty.'" The father-to-be told Lorraine Kelly in 2017 that after the initial Twitter conversation the pair exchanged messages and "sent her my phone number, this was five years ago."

READ: Nadia Sawalha shares funny date story involving pasta

The happy couple are expecting their first baby

MORE: How Prince Andrew came to save Sarah Ferguson's day

The television chef stated their first date happened in London: "She came down to London to have dinner with me, and she said it wasn't until we got to the restaurant, that she was comfortable it was really me and not an imposter… I think it's just luck, and I got very lucky this time. Very lucky." It won't be long before Gregg and Anna become parents to a newborn, with their baby boy expected to arrive on 9 May. The couple have revealed that they are having a boy, and have decided to call him Sid Massimo Wallace. Gregg also has a son called Tom and a daughter called Libby from his second marriage with Denise Wallace.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.