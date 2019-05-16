Royal baby special: don't miss HELLO!'s 132-page collectors' edition A collection of beautiful pictures

It’s hard to believe that it’s a year since that unforgettable May morning when Prince Harry and Meghan became man and wife, feted by royalty and the Hollywood A-list. Since then the golden couple have emerged as stars on the world stage, given us amazing fashion and, of course, a bouncing baby boy.

To celebrate, HELLO! has published a special souvenir album looking back at all the milestones in a truly amazing 12 months for the Duke and Duchess, topped by their heartwarming first appearance as a family of three.

In the 132-page edition we chart the rise of the dynamic duo who are taking the monarchy forward with their energy and charisma, their mission to change the world and their celebrity connections.

The souvenir album is out now

We look too at Meghan's sensational style transformation as she emerged as the royal family's latest fashion icon, from her gorgeous evening gowns to her must-haves and the jewels she inherited from Diana.

Readers can find out all the details of the perfect country home that the happy parents have created for little Archie, who's in his playdate posse and possible schools for him. The issue also covers the history of the Frogmore estate, why it’s so special to the royal family and plans for the baby's christening.

Plus there is expert commentary on how the US has embraced Meghan as their 'American Princess' and the Sussexes' global appeal as the record-breaking King and Queen of social media.

Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon stated: "No-one marks an historic Royal occasion like HELLO! so I hope all generations will enjoy this special keepsake and pour over the beautiful images for years to come."

